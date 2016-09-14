Login Register
Cracking thunderstorm had Huddersfield people reaching for their cameras

Pictures and video as thunder and lightning hits district

Lightning strikes over Huddersfield
A cracking thunderstorm had people across Huddersfield reaching for their cameras on Tuesday night.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens told how a cool air mass made its way up from Wales and collided with hot and humid continental air over Yorkshire.

The result was a spectacular lightning storm exploding over the Pennines and drifting north eastwards over Huddersfield.

Manchester was struck by huge downpours, causing flash floods in the city centre, but by the time the storm reached Huddersfield the rainfall was less severe.

Lightning storm over Manchester
The skies over Kirklees and Calderdale turned black just after 6.30pm as the storm clouds moved in.

Many people grabbed their mobile phones and cameras to capture the first storm event of the year.

Salendine Nook-based Paul said: “The storms were fairly concentrated and came up from the Welsh border and up to Manchester. Because the air was quite moist there was a lot of rainfall in Manchester.

“It was coming down at 2.5in (65-70mm) an hour in Manchester but for us there was only a couple of cloud bursts and we maybe got two inches of rain.”

Can you spot the cow caught up in the storm in the video below?

Cow lit up by lightning in Upper Hopton
Paul said there were even unconfirmed reports of a tornado-like funnel cloud in the Sheffield and Penistone area.

The storm left Huddersfield enveloped in thick cloud on Wednesday morning, keeping temperatures down on the near record levels of Tuesday.

Paul said the thermometer hit 27.1C (80.78F ) on Tuesday, just 0.1C off the all-time record.

If the sun does break out on Wednesday afternoon Paul couldn’t rule out more thunderstorms being sparked off.

Weird and wonderful weather in Huddersfield

Spring in Huddersfield 'Graupel' batters Huddersfield Thunderstorm hits the M62 Floods in Huddersfield after heavy rain Stunning morning sunrises Arctic plunge in April Upside down rainbow overhead Red sky at night...
Recently Published

Eight Days A Week: Meltham lad shares experience of working on Beatles film

Jamie Boulton worked with legendary actor and director Ron Howard on Beatles movie

Previous Articles

WATCH: Man thrown off his feet after being struck by lightning watching the storm in Holmfirth

Phil Craner was filming the storm on his phone when he suddenly felt a jolt through his arm

