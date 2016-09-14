Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A cracking thunderstorm had people across Huddersfield reaching for their cameras on Tuesday night.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens told how a cool air mass made its way up from Wales and collided with hot and humid continental air over Yorkshire.

The result was a spectacular lightning storm exploding over the Pennines and drifting north eastwards over Huddersfield.

Manchester was struck by huge downpours, causing flash floods in the city centre, but by the time the storm reached Huddersfield the rainfall was less severe.

The skies over Kirklees and Calderdale turned black just after 6.30pm as the storm clouds moved in.

Many people grabbed their mobile phones and cameras to capture the first storm event of the year.

Salendine Nook-based Paul said: “The storms were fairly concentrated and came up from the Welsh border and up to Manchester. Because the air was quite moist there was a lot of rainfall in Manchester.

“It was coming down at 2.5in (65-70mm) an hour in Manchester but for us there was only a couple of cloud bursts and we maybe got two inches of rain.”

Can you spot the cow caught up in the storm in the video below?

Paul said there were even unconfirmed reports of a tornado-like funnel cloud in the Sheffield and Penistone area.

The storm left Huddersfield enveloped in thick cloud on Wednesday morning, keeping temperatures down on the near record levels of Tuesday.

Paul said the thermometer hit 27.1C (80.78F ) on Tuesday, just 0.1C off the all-time record.

If the sun does break out on Wednesday afternoon Paul couldn’t rule out more thunderstorms being sparked off.