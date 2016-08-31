Login Register
Craig Nelson murder: Three teenagers arrested as investigation continues

  • Updated
  • By

Couple from Berry Brow have appeared in court charged with murder

Murder victim Craig Nelson (AKA Preston)

Detectives investigating after a man’s body was found on the moors have arrested and bailed three teenagers.

The body of Craig Nelson, 34, was discovered near Woodhead Tunnels off the Woodhead Pass last week.

A man and woman from Berry Brow have been charged with his murder and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Now South Yorkshire Police say two 15-year-old boys and a girl of the same age have been arrested.

The two boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and the girl on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. All three were quizzed by detectives and were released on bail on Wednesday morning.

Longdendale Trail, Woodhead Pass.

Mr Nelson, from Wath-upon-Dearne near Rotherham, was found dead near the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire on the morning of Monday, August 22.

A post mortem examination showed he had died as a result of head injuries.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, both of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, were arrested in Sheffield on Friday.

They were charged with murder and remanded into custody following their court appearance.

They will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on September 27.

Berry Brow couple appear in court on murder charge after body found near Woodhead Pass

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir and Leonie Marie Mason remanded in custody accused of murder of Craig Nelson

Berry Brow

