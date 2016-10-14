Armed police monitor a wanted man they wrestled to the ground in the gardens of St Peter's Church, Huddersfield, in dramatic scenes on Saturday, September 17

A man has been jailed after armed police swooped on St Peter’s Gardens in Huddersfield town centre following reports that he had a gun on him.

Craig Roberts was taken to hospital after causing the commotion and then threatened to kill the family of an officer tasked with looking after him.

He was the second man to appear in court in a week over the incident on September 17.

Last week Ian Muchmore, 19, received a 16-week suspended jail term after making a gun-like gesture when confronted by the firearms officers.

Roberts, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly behaviour and racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates that at just before 6pm armed response officers were dispatched to the Byram Street gardens.

They were told that there was a male in the area in possession of a firearm and 30-year-old Roberts matched the description given.

The officers asked Roberts, who appeared drunk, to remove his hands from his pockets but he refused and swore at them.

At this point a large crowd had gathered and during the struggle as the officers restrained him, he fell to the floor and suffered an injury to his eye.

One of the officers dispatched for crowd control was asked to accompany Roberts in the ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Mr Wills said: “The defendant became immediately abusive towards him.

“He said: ‘You’re the firearms officer, you f*****g w****r, get out of the ambulance’.

“He tried to explain that he was not the firearms officer involved in the park incident but the defendant didn’t accept that and continued to swear at him.

“At the hospital the defendant made threats to the officer to kill his family, to burn his house down and he said: ‘You P****s are all paedophiles’.”

The officer again tried to tell Roberts that he was only there to look after him and his wellbeing.

He continued to hurl racist abuse at the officer, swearing and threatening to knock him out.

Because of the scene caused at the Lindley hospital causing shock to members of the public, Roberts was moved to a quiet room but carried on his tirade of abuse.

In interview he told police: “We were chilling in Pigeon Park when armed police came and I got taken down.

“He gave me as much as I gave him and a gun was pointed at me.

“I told the officer that if he was going to point a gun at me he’d better use it.”

Roberts said that he had drunk six litres of cider and smoked four or five spliffs of cannabis.

He added: “I was fresh, merry, half p****d, half stoned.”

Magistrates jailed Roberts for a total of 13 weeks.

Last week magistrates heard how armed police arrested drunk Muchmore, of Spen Valley Road in Ravensthorpe, over the same incident.

Just the day before he had been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from Huddersfield town centre.

The order was imposed to prevent further anti-social behaviour from the nuisance teen from future offending.

He had committed a string of offences in the town, including burglary of a shop and urinating in public.