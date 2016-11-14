Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver crashed his car after taking a cocktail of his medication and Class A drugs.

Wayne Ahmad, of Duke Street in Ravensthorpe, pleaded guilty a charge of driving while unfit through drugs.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that the 44-year-old hit a parked car on Willans Road in Dewsbury on August 9.

Police were called and spoke with Ahmad who was unsteady on his feet and appeared sleepy with slurred speech.

He told police that he’d consumed prescribed medication but was arrested and his blood and urine samples were taken.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, said: “His urine detected a cocktail of class A drugs.”

Magistrates heard that Ahmad had a mix of heroin, cocaine, methadone and diazepam in his system.

He was sentenced to a community order with six months of drug rehabilitation.

Ahmad was also banned from driving for 40 months and has to pay £30 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.