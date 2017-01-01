Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash involving several vehicles is causing congestion on the westbound M62 at Brighouse.

Highways England said the westbound exit slip road was closed as a result of a “multi-vehicle accident”.

Drivers are being urged to find an alternative route and to allow extra time if they are in the area.

It said that traffic was slow on the westbound carriageway of the M62 at junction 25, Brighouse.

The agency tweeted: “The M62 junction 25 westbound exit slip for Brighouse is closed due to a multi vehicle collision. Please allow extra time and use an alternative route.”

The Examiner’s traffic partner Inrix reported the incident at just after 4.30 this afternoon.

Normal traffic conditions to resume shortly between 6.30 and 6.45, according to Highways England.