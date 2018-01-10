Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s biggest firms is planning a new base.

FMG Support Ltd, which has more than 400 staff, has revealed it wants to move in with health chiefs in Bradley.

The firm, currently based at St Andrew’s Road and in Huddersfield town centre , specialises in recovering vehicles involved in road traffic incidents.

In a planning application it has revealed it wants to take over most of the large premises currently occupied by Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (GHCCG).

The documents reveal it wants to exit its two other sites by May this year.

The CCG has large offices at Broad Lea House , inherited from its predecessor, NHS Kirklees.

The health body was split up in 2013 during the formation of CCGs and colleagues for the North Kirklees area soon moved out to a new base in Dewsbury.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The CCG has shrunk further amid structural changes in the NHS and the outsourcing of jobs to Locala.

FMG has now applied for planning permission to formalise hundreds of parking spaces on rough ground adjacent to the site.

The gravelled areas, overlooking All Saints Catholic College, have been camped on by travellers numerous times in recent years .

The firm has warned if it doesn’t get permission for the extra 148 spaces it will have to consider moving out of Huddersfield.

A spokesperson for the CCG said they would move to a new space within Broad Lea House to allow FMG to take over most of the building.

It is thought the CCG intends to then move to new offices in 2020.