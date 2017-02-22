The video will start in 8 Cancel

A crash victim has recorded a video from his hospital bed to thank well-wishers for their support.

Jonathan Evans, 21, was driving his Vauxhall Corsa on Manchester Road, Cowlersley , with his best friend Claire Taylor and her two boys Mason, 10, and eight-year-old Elliott, when it was in collision with a Mitsubishi Outlander on Sunday night. Both vehicles were sent spinning by the impact and the Corsa ended up in a wall.

Jonathan, who is well-known for his work with the Hands off HRI hospital campaign, previously told the Examiner he felt lucky to be alive after he was cut free by firefighters.

He has been inundated with messages of goodwill and has taken to Facebook live to record a video from his bed at Leeds General Infirmary.

The video shows Jonathan in a neck brace and hooked up to machines. He has been told he will make a full recovery but hasn’t been able to walk since the accident.

He said: “I really appreciate everyone’s support. It’s overwhelming.”

But despite his obviously serious injuries, he remains positive for his friends before signing off.

“I miss everybody. I want to go home,” he said. “I’ll be home soon. I don’t know when.”

Anyone with information on the crash should call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1524 from 19/02.