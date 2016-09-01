Crashes cause long tailbacks on M62 near Huddersfield

Two crashes just minutes apart caused long hold-ups on the M62.
Both crashes happened on the westbound carriageway close to junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.
In the first at 10.55am today a red Mazda and a blue Jaguar X-type collided.
Police and ambulances were sent to the scene and one woman was injured but not seriously.
Within minutes four cars collided on the same stretch but no-one was hurt.
They included a beige Citroen C4, a white Nissan, a red Mercedes C-class and a silver BMW.
Long tailbacks quickly backed up all the way past junction 24 at Ainley Top.