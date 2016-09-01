Crashes cause long tailbacks on M62 near Huddersfield

Two crashes just minutes apart caused long hold-ups on the M62.

Both crashes happened on the westbound carriageway close to junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

In the first at 10.55am today a red Mazda and a blue Jaguar X-type collided.

Police and ambulances were sent to the scene and one woman was injured but not seriously.

Motorway Cameras Pile up on M62 following crash at Ainley Top

Within minutes four cars collided on the same stretch but no-one was hurt.

They included a beige Citroen C4, a white Nissan, a red Mercedes C-class and a silver BMW.

Long tailbacks quickly backed up all the way past junction 24 at Ainley Top.