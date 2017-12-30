Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Any drinking by golfers is typically done in the 19th hole – in other words in the bar after the day’s round is all done and dusted.

But one Huddersfield venue is set to banish that idea with its own indoor mini-golf course.

Roxy Ball Room – up to now known for table tennis, beer pong and pool – is set to unveil Huddersfield’s first crazy golf course in a bar.

The new facility will allow revellers the chance to practice their putting whilst drinking cocktails or craft beer.

The course will be under construction soon and is set to launch in March.

Managing director, Matt Jones, said: “Adapting our gaming offering is important to us to keep on trend with the evolving social gaming market.

“Although lots of places offer pool there is nowhere to enjoy a round of mini golf in the town centre and we want to give the folk of Huddersfield more reasons to enjoy time here.”

If you can’t wait until March to try it, the indoor mini-golf is already available at the Leeds branch of Roxy Ball Room.

A maximum of four people tee off every ten minutes and each round lasts approximately 45 minutes.