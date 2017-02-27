Xavier of La Petite Brettone shows how to make a pancake

Master crepe maker Xavier Bouchard from La Petite Bretonne, in the Packhorse Centre, has a treat for you on Pancake Tuesday.

The Frenchman and his French wife Caroline met at Huddersfield University in 2002 and five years ago they went into business selling traditional Breton pancakes.

You can watch Xavier demonstrating how the ultimate pancake is made in our video.

And if that looks too difficult he’ll sell you one or more on King Street outside the Packhorse Centre, on Tuesday from 10am to 5pm.

As a Shrove Tuesday treat La Petite Bretonne is offer one savoury crepe, one dessert crepe and a hot drink for £7.

On other days you can find Xavier, 34, and Caroline, 36, working their magic with batter at their shop in the Packhorse Centre.

Bon appetit!