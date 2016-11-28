Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BIRKBY

Fencing on Blacker Road was damaged on November 16 in the afternoon.

The bonnet on a Vauxhall Corsa was damaged on High Brooms on November 18 in the evening.

BRADFORD ROAD

Police detected a stolen VW Golf after they stopped the driver for a traffic offence on November 14 and the motorist admitted taking the car without consent.

BRADLEY

Power tools and food were stolen from a garage on Clifton Side on November 14.

A burglar was found entering a property on Elder Road through a window, after hauling himself up onto a windowsill at 11.25pm. He fled empty handed after being disturbed by the occupant.

A large quantity of tools were stolen from a Ford Transit van parked on Fearnley Mill Drive on November 15 in the evening.

An attempted burglary was thwarted after the alarm to a property on Park Hill was sounded when rear patio doors were opened on November 16.

FARTOWN

Police were called after the door of an Audi cabriolet car was kicked while parked on Carlton Street on November 14 in the afternoon.

The barrel lock from a UPVC front door was removed and the property on Corby Street entered by burglars, but it is not known if anything was stolen during the raid on November 17.

A wooden door was attacked by a burglar who attempted to enter a property on Olive Street on November 18. The victim contacted the police and the suspect made off without entering the premises.

HOLMFIRTH

The bodywork of a Honda Civic was damaged while parked on Cliff Road on November 18 in the afternoon.

The windscreen of an Audi A3 parked on Far Banks was smashed with a large stone on November 19 at 5pm in the afternoon.

HONLEY

A Suzuki Celerio was stolen from outside a home in Magdale on November 21. Burglars entered the property at 10pm, via two unlocked doors, then stole the car keys from the kitchen, along with cash and a mobile phone.

LINDLEY

Property and a vehicle on Acre Street have all been damaged. The front passenger window of a Fiat Punto was smashed on November 14 and property stolen from it while the car was parked on Acre Street on November 14 in the early hours of the morning.

A detached garage on Acre Street was broken into and searched on November 17 and damage was caused to the window frame of a home on November 17.

LINTHWAITE

Broad Oak Cricket Club on Cowlersley Lane was targeted by vandals who smashed guttering on covers over the artificial wicket on November 19 at 5pm.

Seven sheep have died after loose dogs ran wild on a farm at Lees Mill Lane on November 16 in the early afternoon.

Thieves stole a catalytic converter from a Mercedes Sprinter van as it was parked on Cowlersley Lane on November 18 in the afternoon.

LONGWOOD

All four tyres of a BMW car were slashed on November 16 as it was parked on Dale View, at 6.30pm.

A TV and sofa were damaged with a knife by a burglar who broke into a flat on Quarry Bank Mill, Stoney Lane, on November 21 at 5pm in the afternoon. The intruder made an untidy search of the premises before stealing jewellery from the bedroom and fleeing.

MARSDEN

A Peugeot Partner van was broken into and searched, but nothing was stolen, after a thief smashed a passenger door window to enter the vehicle on November 18 while it was parked on Manchester Road at 3pm.

MARSH

The offside front window of a Vauxhall Corsa parked on Abb Street was smashed on November 18 and cash stolen.

MELTHAM

Thugs smashed a TV after being allowed into a property on Red Lane on November 19, just before midnight. They then locked the victim out of the house, broke the TV and left the premises.

A burglar alarm thwarted a raid on a VW Crafter van after it was broken into on November 22 in the early hours, while it was parked on Red Lane. The thieves fled empty handed.

NEW MILL

The window of a Peugeot Partner van was damaged by unknown means while parked on Daleside Avenue in the evening on November 19.

WOOLDALE

A Stihl saw was snatched from an unlocked Ford Transit van parked on Wooldale Road in the afternoon on November 19.