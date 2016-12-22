Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yorkshire cricket fan living in Sweden was bowled over when a T-shirt he ordered in 2013 finally arrived – three YEARS late.

Mark Lyons, 47, formerly of Almondbury , has been living in Gothenburg since 1992 and ordered the shirt from Yorkshire County Cricket Club in September, 2013.

The parcel never arrived and despite several phone calls and e-mails to the club he was unable to get to the bottom of the postal mystery after club staff insisted it had been sent.

Mark, who helps run an English bar, The Paddington, said the £25 purchase had been his first attempt at ordering anything online.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw it had arrived. I thought it was something my dad Graham had sent me for Christmas.”

And he joked: “I expect it will fit me a lot better as I’ve put on a few kilos since I ordered it!”

As to where it has been hiding for the last three years he said he suspected the vagaries of the Swedish postal system may have been to blame.

A Yorkshire County Cricket Club spokesman said: “For a while there we thought Santa’s red suit might mean he was a Lancashire fan, but our fears have at last been put to rest.

“We are pleased that the shirt has now landed safely and hope Mark enjoys wearing it.”