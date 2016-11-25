Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire cricketer Alex Lees had an extra incentive to play well in the 2016 season – because he was being sponsored to raise funds for the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust.

To mark its sixth anniversary, Lockwood-based company Pennine Business Partners sponsored Alex as its brand ambassador to Hit Cancer for Six. The firm pledged to donate £10 for every catch taken and six hit by Alex throughout the 2015-16 season.

And with extra donations for wickets taken and centuries scored, Alex raised more than £625 for the Huddersfield-based charity.

The fight against cancer is also close to Alex’s heart as he lost his father Simon to the disease in 2011.

Pennine Business Partners, which provides HR, marketing and health and safety support to firms, has been formally associated with Alex and Yorkshire County Cricket Club since 2012.