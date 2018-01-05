Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former policeman who stole nearly £30,000 from a cricket club will have to pay back just £20 of his ill-gotten gains.

Matthew Essex stole £28,101.74 from Lascelles Hall Cricket Club in Huddersfield between 2011 and 2014.

The 36-year-old, who lives in College Avenue, Lindley, received a suspended sentence in 2016 for the theft.

On Friday, he appeared at Leeds Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.

The court heard that the benefit figure was £29,333.19 but Essex’s available assets were just £20, which Recorder Joanne Kidd ordered him to pay back before January 31.

If he does not, he will have to serve seven days in prison.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £100.

Essex was a cricketer who had won prizes for his batting and his dishonesty was discovered after he resigned from the club.

The court heard that Essex became the treasurer in 2011. The club had two bank accounts and cheques were to be authorised by two signatures from the chairman, club secretary or treasurer.

Investigations later revealed that between June 21, 2011 and March 15, 2014 seven debit cards had been issued on the accounts all sent to Essex’s home address.

Mr Thomas said Essex used the cards to steal for his own benefit. Because he had kept the records it was not possible to say an exact amount taken but an officer had prepared a spread sheet on the deductions and it was the Crown’s estimate that, in all, some £28,000 had been taken.

Essex admitted theft and was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for two years with 160 hours unpaid work and 10 days activity.

At the end of the court case Judge Neil Clark told him: “You were in a position of trust in relation to that club and over a period of time you stole from them. It doesn’t take a long time if you steal regularly for the sum to build up."