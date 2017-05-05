Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services were called to a fatal flat fire in Halifax early today.

The blaze broke out at the flat in a converted house on Savile Road, near to the town centre. The fire service said it was currently being treated as a crime scene.

One person has sadly died.

A crew from Halifax Fire Station were called to the address shortly after 5.30am, alongside an ambulance and police.

The fire is believed to have happened on the top floor of the building.

Watch commander Gaz Tully, who was at the scene, said: “All we can say at the moment is that this is a serious fire which has left the flat badly smoke-damaged.

“It was a domestic person’s call-in, meaning that a resident at the property alerted us to the fire.

“Fire investigators and police are still at the scene. It is being investigated as a crime scene.”

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended an address in Savile Road in Halifax at 5:37am to reports of a fire. Enquiries are ongoing at the scene to establish the circumstances.”