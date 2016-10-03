ALMONDBURY

A machine tool was stolen from a Ford Ranger pickup truck parked on Blacksmiths Fold after a thief forced the boot lock of the vehicle on September 20 late in the evening.

Power tools were taken from a Jeep by a thief who smashed a window of the vehicle and damaged the door in the early hours of September 21 as it was parked on Grasscroft.

A garage on Wheatroyd Lane was entered in the morning of September 24 and the door strip damaged but nothing was taken.

Cash, a satnav and driving licence were stolen from a Ford Fiesta parked on Wheatroyd Lane, late on September 24, by a thief who smashed the front near-side window.

BEAUMONT PARK

A Suzuki Swift was stolen from Dryclough Road in the early hours of September 22. It is thought the thieves used a spare set of keys.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

A burglar made off with a purse, bank cards and clothing from a property on Lindley Avenue, late on September 24. A Euro-profile lock was snapped to enter the premises. The clothing was recovered later.

BIRKBY

A key was raked along the side and bonnet of a Mini saloon as it was parked on Norwood Road during the evening of September 20.

DALTON

The bonnet and roof of a Dacia car were dented after they were jumped on while the vehicle was parked on Harpe Inge on September 19.

A satnav was stolen from an Audi Quattro parked on Wakefield Road after thieves forced their way in during the afternoon of September 19.

FENAY BRIDGE

A satellite cable was cut by a criminal who entered the garden of a property on Station Road on September 23.

HALL BOWER

Burglars smashed the lock on a security grille at Hall Bower Cricket Club and broke a double glazed window to enter the premises on Hall Bower Lane on September 23. An untidy search was made of the building but it is not known if anything was taken.

KIRKHEATON

Farm buildings on North Moor Lane were broken into by burglars who made off with power tools during the early evening of September 19.

LEEDS ROAD

The front window of a vehicle parked at the Travelodge was smashed in the afternoon of September 21.

LINDLEY

The Euro-profile lock on a kitchen door was snapped by a burglar in the early hours of September 25. The alarm on the property on Tennyson Avenue was activated and the burglar fled, taking pieces of the lock with them.

LONGLEY

An axe was stolen by a burglar who climbed through the open living room window of a property on Oakenbank Crescent during the evening of September 21.

MARSH

Paint was sprayed on a Kia hatchback as the car was parked on Westbourne Road in the afternoon of September 24.

MOLDGREEN

The boot on a Vauxhall Zafira was dented and paintwork damaged after stones were thrown at the car as it was parked on Birkhouse Lane during the evening of September 19.

NETHERTON

A large window on a property on Elder Grove was smashed with a house brick and footwear stolen during the evening of September 20.

NEWSOME

A laptop computer was stolen from a property on Whitegate Road early on September 24.

OAKES

Damage was caused to a garage on Baker Street in the afternoon of September 25. The building sustained damage to the door, side door and window.

TOWN CENTRE

The letters MPLA were sprayed on Oldgate House on September 20.

A burglar scaled scaffolding to gain access to the unlocked first-floor window of a property on Bankfield Road where they stole a laptop computer and purse during the evening of September 21.

A Euro-profile lock was snapped by burglars to enter a property on Lynton Avenue in the early hours of September 23. A tidy search of the kitchen and a rear reception room was made but it is unknown if anything was stolen.

A window and front door to a flat on Trinity Street were forced open on September 23 but it is not known if anything was taken.

SHEEPRIDGE

Power tools were stolen from a shed on Ash Meadow Close during the evening of September 23 by burglars who forced open the door.