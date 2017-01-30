Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ALMONDBURY

The panel of a wooden garden gate and a stone wall on St Helen’s Gate were damaged in the afternoon on January 18.

BIRKBY

A bag of clothes was stolen from a Citroen C3 car parked on Alwen Avenue on January 18 in the evening.

Thieves entered a VW Golf by unknown means and stole perfume and a wallet containing a driving licence, along with credit and debit cards, while the car was parked on George Avenue in the morning.

Paintwork on a Toyota Corolla was scratched and a mirror damaged as the car was parked on Norwood Road at midnight.

Suspected burglars searched a property on Inglewood Avenue after forcing their way in. They fled in a grey saloon car at 2.10pm.

Burglars fled empty-handed after they forced their way into a yard on Blacker Road but activated the alarm in the evening.

Thieves made off with credit and debit cards from the glovebox of a Peugeot 307 while the vehicle was parked on Hops Drive in the evening.

Burglars broke into an empty property on Birkby Lodge Road via the kitchen patio door and left the same way on January 15 in the afternoon.

BRACKENHALL

The bathroom window of a property on Bracken Grove was smashed with a brick on January 17.

BRADLEY

The door of a Kia Sportage was damaged on January 18 by unknown means while parked on Dyson Wood way.

A resident awoke to find a burglar in their bedroom on Park Lea. The burglar had forced the side door to enter the property but made off empty-handed.

The occupant of a property on Park Hill called out and disturbed a burglar who fled empty-handed after first smashing a rear window to enter the building.

BROCKHOLES

Power tools were stolen from a Fiat Diablo van by unknown means as it was parked on Steep Riding in the morning.

CROSLAND MOOR

Burglars smashed a panel in a UPVC door, reached in and took keys left in the lock and entered a property on Lightcliffe Road on January 19 in the early hours. They fled with mobile phones and cash.

A Green Edge electric bike was stolen from a shed on Gilbert Grove on January 20 in the evening.

Thieves broke into a BMW Z4 by unknown means and stole a CD Rom, iPod and debit card on January 21 as the car was parked on Sandene Avenue.

DALTON

A double-glazed panel in the front door of a property at Nursery Lodge Court was smashed with a rock on January 18 in the early hours.

Burglars broke into Harratts Volvo car dealer on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, and made off with a steam cleaner on January 20 in the evening.

DEIGHTON

Acid was thrown over the bonnet of a BMW parked on Wood View on January 17 in the evening.

FARTOWN

Thieves stole a motorcycle trials bike from the garden of a property on Fartown Green Road in the early hours of the morning.

Burglars snapped a Euro profile lock on a property at Cobcroft Road, searched the premises and made off empty-handed, shortly after midday.

FENAY BRIDGE

A Mitsubishi Pajero SUV was burnt-out on January 17 in the early hours of the morning while parked on Rowley Lane.

A Tyre on a Nissan Note car was slashed while parked on Mereside on January 16 in the afternoon.

FLOCKTON

Diesel was siphoned from a tractor in a farmyard on Haigh Lane, Flockton on January 21 at lunchtime.

GOLCAR

An anti-snap lock on the front door of a property on Ramsden Street was attacked by suspected burglars on January 20 but no entry was gained.

HOLMBRIDGE

A burglar dropped a handbag and iPod while fleeing from a property on Hollin Brigg Lane at lunchtime on January 8. Entry was gained via a rear wooden door and a messy search was made of the bedroom.

HOLMFIRTH

A Renault Master van on Greenfield Road was broken into at night and power tools stolen.

HONLEY

A garden fence on Northgate was damaged by intruders on January 20 but they fled after being confronted by the owner at 9am and fled.

KIRKHEATON

Deep scratches were made all along the off-side of a Fiat Idea as the car was parked on Lascelles Hall Road on January 17 in the evening.

A conservatory window was smashed on Ryedale on January 21 in the evening.

LINDLEY

The rear window of an IVECO Daily van was smashed by thieves on January 18, while parked on Savile Road. The thieves fled with cash, securities, personal items and a satnav.

A property on Baker Street had its ground-floor kitchen window smashed on January 17 in the evening.

The wing mirror of a Nissan Juke was broken off on January 17 in the evening while parked on King Street.

A rear window on a Vauxhall Meriva was smashed as the car was parked on Acre Street on January 17 in the early hours. Thieves made off with a satnav.

LINTHWAITE

The outer pane of glass on the window of a property on Royds Avenue was smashed on January 20 at 9pm.

LOWER HOPTON

Thieves stole a digger (reg ZX13SUS) from a site on Chadwick Lane at 4pm on January 18.

MARSDEN

A Honda motorscooter on Brougham Road was stolen by thieves on January 20. They arrived in a Vauxhall hatchback at 1.45pm and hotwired the vehicle to start it.

The driver’s door of a Toyota Corolla suffered a large dent after it was kicked while parked on Fall Lane on January 23 in the evening.

MARSH

A bird table in a garden on Grasscroft Road was damaged by a suspect being chased by police on January 17 in the afternoon.

A handbag and purse were stolen from the offices of the Samaritans, Westbourne Road, on January 18 in the morning.

A search was made of a property on Grasmere Road on January 19 by a burglar who smashed a window, reached in and unbolted the door.

MILNSBRIDGE

A Vauxhall had its tyres slashed on New Street on January 23 in the evening.

MIRFIELD

Burglars made an unsuccessful attempt to enter a detached home on Vicarage Meadows through UPVC French doors on January 21 in the early hours.

Thieves dropped half of a heavy ornate chiminea as they attempted to steal the heater from a garden in Wellhouse at night on January 19.

Burglars attempted to enter a property on Wellhouse on January 20, via a rear door, in the early hours.

A window was broken in the front door of the Airedale Heifer pub on Stocks Bank Road overnight on January 22.

MOUNT

Threats to smash house windows were made to the resident of a property on Roman Close on January 15 in the evening.

NETHERTON

A VW Transporter van was stolen by unknown means as it was parked on Meltham Road on January 20 in the evening.

NEWSOME

A motorbike was stolen from Bell Street by unknown means on January 21 at night.

Panels on a Peugeot 107 were scratched as the car was parked on Newsome Road on January 18 in the evening.

OAKES

The nearside window of a Ford Fiesta was smashed when parked on Southwell Avenue on January 17 in the evening.

Cash and jewellery were stolen from a property on Oakes Road South by burglars who climbed onto the roof of a conservatory and entered the home by smashing a bedroom window on January 20 in the afternoon.

Burglars made off with cash and jewellery after smashing the rear kitchen window of a property on Oakes Road South on January 20 in the afternoon.

RAVENSTHORPE

Two contactless payments were made at the petrol station on Huddersfield Road on January 19 using a debit card stolen from a purse.

RAWTHORPE

The window of an empty property on Bradley Mills Lane was smashed on January 21 at lunchtime.

SCISSETT

Paint stripper was poured over a Mini Cooper and the front and rear windows smashed as the car was parked on Wakefield Road on January 20 in the evening.

SLAITHWAITE

A Ford Focus was scratched along four of its panels while parked on Hawthorne Road on January 24 in the early hours.

A VW Polo parked on Longlands Road was scratched all along one side on January 18 in the evening.

A gang of youths was seen kicking and throwing stones at a BT phone box on Market Place in the early hours of January 21. They fled on foot towards Bridge Street.

A bus shelter on Manchester Road had its windows smashed on January 21 by a gang seen attacking the structure at 1.45am.

The Colne Valley Business Park was targeted on January 21 by suspects who forced their entry into the mill complex and made an unsuccessful attempt to break into two of the units with a crowbar at 11.40pm.

Multiple machine tools were stolen from a property on Britannia Road after the glass in the front door was smashed and the building entered on January 22 in the early hours.

THONGSBRIDGE

Burglars cut a hole in the roof of a property on Miry Lane on January 20 in the early hours. They searched the premises and made off with cash, fleeing through the fire door.

WELLHOUSE

The side window of a garage on Low Westood Lane was smashed and the building entered but it is not known if anything was stolen during the incident on January 18 in the afternoon.