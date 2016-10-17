ALMONDBURY

Burglars at a house on Templar Drive were thwarted by neighbours after they attempted to break into the back windows and French doors of a house on October 2 using a screwdriver.

ARMITAGE BRIDGE

The front bumper was stolen from a Ford Fiesta parked on Armitage Road during the afternoon of October 3.

BRADLEY

Thieves stole a satnav and cash from an unlocked Vauxhall Astra during the evening of October 5 as the vehicle was parked on Connaught Fold.

CROSLAND MOOR

A VW Sharan, containing a mobile phone and satnav, was stolen from Skelton Crescent in the evening of October 4.

Police were called to a property on Blackmoorfoot Road during the early hours of October 9 after voices were heard coming from the attic and a hole was discovered in the plasterboard ceiling.

The bodywork of a Kia Sportage was scratched as it was parked on Cromarty Avenue during the evening of October 3.

DALTON

A mobile phone was snatched from the dashboard of an unlocked Vauxhall Astra parked on Albany Road after lunchtime on October 6, while the owner was loading items to take to the tip.

A Toyota Ago was damaged by revellers from a party who rampaged through gardens, knocking over bins, on Lincoln Court in the early hours of October 8.

EDGERTON

Make-up and cash were snatched from an unlocked Ford Focus parked on Queens Road in the early hours of October 4.

EMLEY

Medals, jewellery and badges were taken from a home in Saxon Close on October 6, by burglars who smashed a glass panel in a side door to enter the property.

FARTOWN

A Toyota MPV was stolen from the drive of a property on Bradford Road during the morning of October 3. Thieves smashed a small window in the back door of the home, reached inside, unlocked the door and snatched the keys to the car parked outside.

Burglars disabled the alarm on a property on Woodhouse Hill, smashed a ground-floor bathroom window, entered the building and made off with a power tool at 8.30am on October 5.

GRANGE MOOR

An alarm foiled a burglar who broke into a conservatory on Steeple Avenue and smashed glass in French doors – unlocking the property with a key left inside on October 8.

GREENHEAD

Cash was stolen from an unlocked VW Golf in the early hours of October 3 as it was parked on Greenhead Road.

Thieves threw a stone through the window of a Renault Scenic parked on Greenhead Road on October 3 and stole a satnav, cash and a driving licence.

HOLMFIRTH

A burglar fled empty handed after being disturbed by witnesses attempting to break into the rear of a property on Holmfirth Road in the early hours of October 6.

The window of Age UK was smashed on October 8 by someone trying to force open shutters on the Huddersfield Road building in the afternoon.

HONLEY

Thieves attempted to break into a Renault Clio parked on Brook Fold on October 7 in the evening.

Burglars fled empty handed after activating an alarm on a property on Croft Drive, late on October 7, by smashing a window in a UPVC door.

KIRKHEATON

Commercial power tools were stolen from a Nissan NV200 panel van parked On Orchard Lees, late on October 3, after thieves smashed the passenger side window to enter the vehicle.

Vandals smashed the driver’s door window of a vehicle on Pennine View at midnight on October 4.

LEPTON

A Ford Transit van containing machine tools and building materials was stolen from Broom Close, Lydgate, on October 2, early in the afternoon.

LINTHWAITE

The lock on a container on Spa Lane was attacked on October 6.

LINDLEY

Phone wires to The Village Surgery on Thomas Street were cut with a pair of shears during the afternoon of October 6.

A Peugeot 208 was scratched the full length of the car as it was parked on Brian Street during the evening of October 2.

A vandal scratched the passenger door of a SEAT Leon, late on October 2, as it was parked on Thorncliffe Street.

The window of a property on Cadogan Avenue was damaged by means unknown during the afternoon on October 6.

A property on Kirkwood Drive was damaged by unknown means on October 6.

A fence was damaged on Farnlee in the evening of October 6.

The wing mirror on a Ford Fiesta was damaged and the car bonnet dented, on October 6, as it was parked on Brian Street during the evening.

Glass in the front door of a property on Brian Street was smashed and damage caused to woodwork during the evening of October 6.

A fence on Farnlee was damaged by unknown means on October 7.

LONGWOOD

Police were called to a property on Grove Street after people were seen kicking the lock on a door, early on October 6.

MARSH

A Ford Transit van was stolen from Syringa Street, by unknown means, during the evening of October 7.

The occupant of a property on Adelphi Road detained a suspected burglar after he was seen about to throw a lighting tube at a rear window of the property during the afternoon on October 3.

Thieves smashed the offside rear window of a Vauxhall Corsa, late at night on October 6, as it was parked on New Hey Road. They opened the boot by dropping the rear seat but stole nothing.

MILNSBRIDGE

Burglars smashed the middle panel of a UPVC door to a property on Manchester Road on October 6, in the early hours, and made off with jewellery and a holdall.

MIRFIELD

A Honda trials bike was stolen from an outbuilding at Jill Lane on October 6 after burglars took a key from the kitchen table of an unlocked house.

Thieves snatched a pair of sunglasses and an amount of cash from an unlocked vehicle on the driveway of a house on Hepworth Lane during the evening of October 4.

Extensive damage was caused to a parked car on Bright Street on October 6 after a wing mirror was wrenched off it.

The windscreen of a vehicle was damaged as it was parked on Northway on October 4.

Vandals threw eggs at the door and windows of a house on Eastway in the afternoon of October 6.

The window of a house on Eastway was damaged at 10pm on October 8 by what is thought to have been an airgun pellet.

MOLDGREEN

A locked dumper truck parked on the side of a roadway in a cordoned off area was stolen from Back Chapel Lane at 4pm on October 7.

NEWSOME

An Audi A3 had its bonnet dented on October 7 while parked on Ashenhurst Road on October 7.

OAKES

The window of a property on New Hey Road was cracked after an unknown object was thrown at it at night on October 4.

A vandal slashed the tyres of a SEAT Leon during the evening on October 5 as it was parked on Goldington Avenue.

PADDOCK

Commercial power tools and a satnav were stolen from the boot of a Ford Fiesta parked on Clough Lane on October 9 in the afternoon.

An unlocked Kia Picanato had a satnav, shoes and cash stolen from it late in the evening of October 5 as it was parked on Upper Brow Road.

QUARMBY

Commercial power tools were stolen from a Ford Transit van parked on Hawes Avenue during the afternoon of October 4.

SCAMMONDEN

The wing mirror of a Peugeot 208 was kicked off late at night on October 7 while it was parked on New Hey Road.

SLAITHWAITE

A burglar smashed a panel in the UPVC door of a property on Hollins Row and made off with jewellery, clothing and cash, after making an untidy search of all rooms on October 6.

SPRINGWOOD

A Peugeot 307 was stolen by unknown means from Water Street in the evening of October 5. It was later recovered by police but with false number plates.

SOUTHGATE

Thieves entered a building site on Fern Street East, Southgate, and stole a mini digger in the afternoon of October 6.

WATERLOO

Thieves stole a Peugeot 307 from Beadon Avenue on October 6 by replacing the number plates with those from another vehicle.