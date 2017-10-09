Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

GOLCAR

Burglars entered a property on Beech Avenue via an insecure bedroom window in the early evening of September 21. They made off empty-handed after being confronted by the complainant.

MILNSBRIDGE

Front and rear number plates were stolen from a Vauxhall Astra parked on Morley Lane on September 22 at 9.30pm.

SALENDINE NOOK

Thieves entered a garden on Celandine Avenue by breaking into the garage and shed on September 23 at 6.30pm. They stole garden tools and a chainsaw.

SLAITHWAITE

Two suspects were caught on CCTV breaking into a house on Britannia Road in the early hours of September 22. They entered via the front door and stole cash after making a tidy search.

Burglars broke into a storage shed belonging to a property on Hill Top Road, activating an alarm. They made off empty-handed following the incident at 12.10am on September 25.

LINTHWAITE

Suspects entered a garage at The Lodge on September 23 using unknown means. They stole machine tools and a Gurkha knife in a black case.

Thieves broke in through the front door of a property in Cowlersley Lane in the early hours of September 24. They removed the alarm box but left after attempting to force the internal door without success.

MARSDEN

A blue disabled badge was stolen from a dashboard of an insecure Suzuki Swift. The vehicle was parked in a disabled bay outside a charity shop on Peel Street at 1.30pm on September 25.

SCAPEGOAT HILL

Thieves smashed a rear window of an Audi parked on High Street at 11pm on September 25. They entered the boot and stole machine tools.

HONLEY

Burglars smashed a kitchen window to enter a property on Brownroyd Road at 7.30pm on September 21. They ransacked every room and stole jewellery and a WW2 plaque.

Thieves opened an insecure boot of a BMW 320 parked on Green Cliff at 8pm on September 23. They stole cash and other items.

EMLEY

A hole was drilled in the fuel tank of a Fiat 500 parked on Westfield Lane at 9am on September 23 . Thieves then made off with the contents.

SCISSETT

Thieves stole a laptop from an insecure boot of a BMW 316D parked on Wakefield Road at 9am on September 23.

KIRKBURTON

Suspect attended at a bungalow on Fairfield Rise, supposedly selling fish to the victim who had Alzheimer's and quickly became confused. The suspect then entered without permission, stealing money from the living room and a bag in the bedroom. He then placed a small amount of food in the victim's fridge before leaving on October 2 at lunchtime.

LINTHWAITE

Thieves removed a window to enter a garage on Gillroyd Lane at 9.30pm on September 27. A number of electrical tools were stolen.

CUMBERWORTH

Burglars smashed the window of a utility room on Haddingley Lane to enter and make an untidy search of all of the rooms. They stole jewellery and cash and exited via a rear study window on September 27 at 5.30pm

HOLMFIRTH

A rear window of a Mitsubishi Shogun parked on Penistone Road was smashed in the early hours of September 28. Thieves then entered and stole the vehicle.

A Yamaha motorbike was stolen from Woodhead Road using unknown means on September 28 at 5pm.

Glass was smashed in a rear door to cause a hole and enter a property on Rotcher Road at 1.35pm on October 2. The victim then had her handbag snatched by the suspect after she left it on the porch as she returned home.. The suspect also made off with £80 stolen from inside the house.

Burglars smashed their way into a house in Spring Bank Croft ion September 22 using the back door. They searched the kitchen and lounge and stole mobile phones, computer equipment, driving licence and a bank card. The suspects then made off in an unknown direction in the early hours of the morning.

MELTHAM

Front and rear number plates were stolen from a Volkswagen Polo parked on Grasmere Road in the early evening of September 28.

Burglars broke in through a front door at the Cricket Ground on Far End Lane. They made a selective search and stole photographic equipment, a cash register and a hard drive from CCTV in the late evening of October 1.

BRADLEY

Burglars broke into a property on Bent Lea via a front UPVC door by snapping a Euro profile lock. They entered, made an untidy search of all rooms and left via a back door in the early hours of September 22.

GREENHEAD

Thieves entered a Ford Galaxy parked on Springwood Hall Gardens at 8pm on September 17. They stole radio equipment and a wallet containing bank cards.

BIRKBY

Burglars used bodily force to force open an interior door after smashing the front door of a home on Blacker Road using a large stone. They made an untidy search and exited the same way in the late evening of September 17.

GLEDHOLT

Burglars climbed over a fence and attempted to open a ground floor window of a property on Grasmere Road. The suspect was seen by a witness who intervened and alerted the occupants at 12.45am on September 18.

EDGERTON

A Seat Ibiza parked on Regent Road in the early evening of September 18 was broken into. Suspects made off with a wallet containing bank cards, a driving licence and cash.

PADDOCK

Burglars broke into a wooden garage on Paddock Foot on September 21 at 10.30 in the evening. A CCTV camera and alarm system were smashed and machine tools were taken.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

A Ford Transit Van parked on Briarlyn Road was broken into at 4.30pm on September 27. Suspect used a side door to enter the vehicle and took power tools.

FENAY BRIDGE

Burglars broke into a garage on Fenay Lea Drive in the early hours of September 29 and stole a Ford van.

NEWSOME

A Ford Fiesta parked on Newsome Road South was entered using unknown means at 9.30pm on September 29. An untidy search was made but nothing was stolen.

LOCKWOOD

Thieves broke into a property on Woodhead Road using a side door. They stole a Black and Decker drill and made off at 5pm on September 29.

DALTON

A motorcycle left locked and secured by a chain was stolen from Old Fieldhouse Lane. The theft took place shortly after 11am on September 25.

A rear off-side window of a Ford Fusion parked on Ray Street was broken into in the late evening of September 27. Thieves took a stereo, sat nav and cap.

CROSLAND MOOR

Burglars broke in through a front door of a Crosland Hill Road property at 9pm on September 25. They searched the living room and stole computer equipment, passports and a purse.

Thieves attempted to break into a home on Balmoral Avenue via a front door, side door and rear patio door. They were unsuccessful but significant damage was caused to the doors during the incident at lunchtime on September 27.

Burglars smashed the bottom glass panel of a side door at a Victoria Place property on September 30. They entered, made a tidy search and stole a video camera before exiting via the front door using a key left in the lock.

An insecure vehicle parked in a car sale lot on Manchester Road in the early hours of October 11 was entered. The handbrake was let off. causing the vehicle to damage another parked vehicle as it rolled into it.