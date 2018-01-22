Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HOLMFIRTH

January 5: Locks were damaged to the front and back door of a property on Sycamore Rise. Thieves were disturbed by the occupant and no entry was gained, they made off across the road through a neighbour’s garden onto Holmfirth High School playing fields.

January 4: A workshop on Crossley Mills was broken into and a laptop computer was stolen.

HONLEY

January 6 at 6pm: Headphones, a TV remote, DVDs and medical equipment were stolen from Bradshaw Avenue.

MARSDEN

January 3 at 8.20 am: Burglars broke in via a rear patio door on Deer Hill Drive. They searched a table in the hallway before stealing a wallet including bank cards, car and house keys. They used the car keys to steal a BMW 1 from the drive.

SLAITHWAITE

January 4 in the late evening: 4 wicker chairs were stolen from outside a property on Carr Lane, thieves then made off.

MILNSBRIDGE

January 3 at 5pm: Thieves broke in through a front door on Manchester Road, disturbing neighbours who saw the suspect leave the property with a carrier bag. They made off in a Vauxhall Astra hatchback.

HOPTON

January 3 at 7.30 am: A burglar alarm scared off intruders who broke in by smashing a glass panel in a back door on Liley Lane. They made off empty handed.

SHEPLEY

January 3 3.30pm: Entry was gained into a property on Cliffe Road via an unsecure front door. Computer equipment was stolen and thieves made off. The equipment was later recovered by the owner.

FLOCKTON

January 4 at 7am: A Suzuki Quad bike that was left unattended on Cockermouth Lane was stolen.

FARTOWN

January 9 at 11pm: Burglars broke into a garage on Hillside Avenue by forcing the door open. It wasn’t known if anything was stolen.

January 11 at 12.30 pm: A rear door was broken into on Dewshurst Road. Thieves stole handbags and jewellery and fled from the property.

January 8 at 10.30 am: Batteries were stolen from a yard where scrap vehicle batteries were kept on Alder Street.

BRADLEY

January 10 in the early hours of the morning: A lock was snapped on a rear patio door by burglars on Grantley Place. Thieves were disturbed by the occupants and made off empty handed.

January 11 at 2.15 am: A window was smashed leading to the kitchen of a property on Bradley Road. Offenders stole a purse with a debit card, cash, a driving licence and keys to a Nissan 370Z which they used to steal the car from the drive.

MARSH

January 11 at 3.50 am: Thieves broke into a property on Gledholt Road via a rear door using a crow bar, they made a search of the property working up through the floors and into the managers office. They removed a safe from the property and threatened the care staff with a crow bar and demanded that they gave mobile phones.

PADDOCK

January 13 at 12.10am: An integral garage was broken into on Upper Brown Road using a metal bar by thieves who removed property from the address. The police were contacted and arrived and the suspect was detained the second suspect escaped.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

January 11 in the morning: Burglars broke in through a UPVC front door damaging the frame on Birchington Avenue and stole computer equipment, camera equipment, cash both in sterling and euros and some jewellery.

OAKES

January 11 at 3.25 pm: A property was entered via an unsecure front door on New Hey Road. Thieves entered the bedroom where the victim was half asleep who confronted the intruder so he left the property empty handed.

CROSLAND MOOR

January 13 in the late evening: A front window was broken on Park Road West. Thieves stole computer equipment and a passport.

DALTON

January 8 at 6am: A house on Kilner Bank was broken into via a rear UPVC window. Burglars stole jewellery and cash.

January 9 at 4.28 am: A property on Long Lane was entered by unknown means and cash was stolen. Thieves left the property via a rear door by using a key from inside the property.

January 10 at 12am: Burglars stole two mobile phones from a property on Longfield Avenue.

LINTHWAITE

January 12 at 7.45 pm: A mountain bike was stolen that the owner had left briefly outside from Royd House Lane.

HONLEY

January 10 at 11.30am: Burglars cut a small circle in an outer pane of a window of a bedroom at a bungalow on Far End Lane they then made off, no entry was gained to the property.

January 13 at 12pm: A garage was broken into on Long Lane by unknown means, machine tools were stolen.

January 10 at 9pm: Thieves entered a garden on Park Side they then got into the garden shed by unknown means and stole three mountain bicycles and accessories.