BIRKBY

A rear window and offside front window of a Ford Ka parked on Jack Hill were smashed on October 8 at 4pm. Thieves entered the car and freewheeled 15m along the road before abandoning it at the roadside.

An Abarth 595 saloon car parked in Annie Smith Way was stolen on October 8 in the early evening.

MOUNT

A rear patio door window was smashed by burglars on Roman Avenue on October 8 at 5.50pm. They entered the property, smashed the alarm, made an untidy search and stole a purse, jewellery, cash and keys to a Volkswagen Golf.

LINDLEY

Thieves entered a Vauxhall Astra on Lidget Street by unknown meanson October 11 at 5pm. They pushed down the back seat and stole a wallet and sunglasses, bank cards from a wallet that were later used.

MARSH

A property on Virginia Road was entered via an unlocked back door and a lap top computer, handbag, wrist watch and Ray Ban driving glasses were stolen on October 11 in the late evening.

CROSLAND MOOR

Burglars entered via an unlocked ground floor rear window on Moorside Avenue on October 9 at 9pm. They made a tidy search and stole jewellery from a glass display cabinet in the living room and exited via rear door using keys left in a lock on the inside.

Thieves gained entry through a communal door on Moorside Avenue by unknown means October 14 at 4pm. They used bodily force to enter a flat, they made an untidy search, scattered clothing across the floor and stole food and cash.

LOCKWOOD

A property on Burbeary Road was entered by unknown means on October 13 at 9am. A laptop computer and charger were stolen plus two mobile phones.

ALMONDBURY

Burglars broke in through a bathroom window on Dartmouth Avenue on October 9 in the early evening. They entered and stood on the toilet cistern causing it to come off the wall and water to flood out. The house alarm was activated when the bathroom door was opened. Thieves exited empty handed.

LASCELLES HALL

A vehicle was broken into on Lascelles Hall Road on October 9 at 10pm via the offside front door. Thieves entered and stole a radio and machine tools.

FENAY BRIDGE

A Peugeot Expert was entered on Wakefield Road on October 10 in the early hours of the morning. Thieves got in through the side door activating an alarm before making off empty handed.

DALTON

A jemmy was used to break into a Citroen Dispatch Van on Mayfield Avenue on October 10 at 1.25am. Power tools were stolen.