Kirklees Council has been criticised for its multi-million pound funding of the body providing leisure services across the district.

Long-time critic of Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) Jim Gillan has questioned the level of council support for KAL at a time of deep cuts in other services – saying that without council taxpayer money KAL would have made losses in every year of operation since 2003.

Drawing on figures from KAL ’s statement of affairs, the council’s annual statement of accounts and the results of Freedom of Information requests, he claimed there was “clear evidence of apparently increasing financial problems and consequent risk to the council”.

Mr Gillan said the figures showed that KAL’s income for the period 2002/03 to 2014/15 totalled £133m and included almost £39m from the council. Total income for 2002/3 was about £6.31m of which £1.91m was council funding. In 2014/15 KAL’s income was £14.15m including £3.43m from council funding.

Although council funding as a proportion of KAL’s income fell from 30.28% to 24.29% over that period, Mr Gillan said: “Despite KAL’s total income figure for 2014/15 being a record £14,155,950, it was £409,425 less than expenditure and without council funding – even just base funding – KAL’s income would be below expenditure in every year of operation.”

Mr Gillan also highlighted KAL’s pension liability of £20.31m with a deficit in the scheme of £4.83m, adding that the council’s guarantees for the outstanding contributions “may have significant financial implications” for the council.

On attendances at KAL sites, he said Kirklees figures showed the number of visits to sports centres had increased from 2.15m to 2.57m between 2002/3 and 2014/15, but that this was well below the claim of “over three million” quoted in KAL’s financial statements.

He said: “For all that KAL’s attendances have improved – though perhaps largely by attracting other providers customers – and despite KAL’s and others’ efforts to get more people more active more often, the present strategy seems not to be working. For KAL that might be commercially disappointing, but for local people it has serious implications for their quality of life – and perhaps life expectancy.”

Mr Gillan, who was barred by KAL from the old Huddersfield Sports Centre after repeatedly complaining about loud music played during fitness sessions disturbing his games of badminton, criticised the decision not to have an indoor bowling rink at Huddersfield Leisure Centre and KAL’s focus on “fitness activities”.

He said: “Whilst these certainly generate far more income than bowling...circuit training, dance and machine-based classes aren’t for everybody, especially in the light of population trends.”

Kirklees Council defended its funding of Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) and said that the proportion of the charity’s income from the council was falling.

A Kirklees spokesman said: “We commission KAL to deliver services which contribute to our sport and physical activity outcomes and enable the council to ensure that swimming, fitness and leisure facilities are available for Kirklees residents. This represents value for money when you consider how much it costs to provide these services.”

Kirklees agreed in 2012 to extend its partnership with KAL to 2032, but the spokesman said council grant funding to KAL had been falling since 2009/10. This had continued with a further £750,000 fall due for 2017/18. At the same time, KAL’s income had risen – providing the council with better value for money and local residents with good quality public leisure facilities.

The spokesman said the £4.83m pension liability for 2014/15 had fallen to £4.67m during 2015/16 and was a “worst case” scenario assuming that everyone within KAL looked to claim their pension at the same time. Overall, the West Yorkshire Pension Fund, of which KAL is one of hundreds of contributing employers, was very well funded compared to most defined benefit schemes.

He said attendance figures quoted on Kirklees’ factsheet were for usage monitored through the till system and did not include invoiced usage by groups such as sports clubs, event bookings and school swimming.