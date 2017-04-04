Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been condemned by the Prime Minister and the Archbishop of York.

But do people really care that the National Trust and chocolate firm Cadbury dropped the word ‘Easter’ from a series of egg hunts they’re organising?

The National Trust at Marsden Moor on Facebook have called the April 14 event a ‘Cadbury Egg Hunt’ and have included the word ‘Easter’ later in the promotion.

But nationally there has been criticism the two organisations have downplayed the word Easter in 300 ‘Cadbury’s Great British Egg Hunt’ events which Theresa May has condemned as “absolutely ridiculous” and the Archbishop of York also criticised the chocolate giant.

A National Trust spokesman said: “It’s nonsense to suggest the National Trust is downplaying the significance of Easter. Nothing could be further from the truth.”