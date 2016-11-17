Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple have been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after their young son missed four weeks of school.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the couple from the Crosland Moor area did not have permission from the seven-year-old’s primary school to take him out of classes.

Miles Barker, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, said that the child was absent due to travelling to Pakistan to visit his sick grandmother.

He missed a total of 42 sessions, totalling almost a 15% rate of absence over the school year.

The couple did not attend court but magistrates found the matter proved in their absence and fined them £440 each.

Both must also pay £143 prosecution costs and £44 victim surcharge.