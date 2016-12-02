Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A doctors’ surgery has been rated as requiring improvement following as an inspection by watchdogs.

Crosland Moor Surgery at Park Road West, Crosland Moor, was pulled up on safety issues and leadership by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection in June this year.

Inspectors noted “an open and approach to safety and an effective system in place for reporting and recording significant events” but said learning from incidents was shared informally and not embedded into updated policies and procedures.

Risks to patients were mostly assessed and well-managed, but not all recruitment checks were completed and the surgery had not carried out a recent fire drill.

Staff had been trained with the skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care. Patients were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment. Information about services and how to complain was available on request and patients said they found it easy to make an appointment with a named GP.

Improvements required included reviewing fire safety procedures, ensuring all employment checks are completed for all staff before starting employment with the practice and improving records of meetings in the practice.