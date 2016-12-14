Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Crosland Moor woman has been banned from the road after police caught her driving without insurance.

Charlene Tack, of Hawthorne Terrace, pleaded guilty to the offence at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

She admitted to a further charge of using a vehicle without a valid test certificate.

The offences happened on November 25 when police were on routine patrol in the Holmfirth area.

Their attention was drawn to the 31-year-old’s grey Rover as she drove at speed along Woodhead Road.

(Photo: GoogleMaps/StreetView)

Tack was pulled over and claimed that she was on her way to hospital but would not say why.

Checks on the Police National Computer revealed the driving offences, that the car was registered as off road and that she was wanted in connection with other matters.

Tack told magistrates that she only bought the car two days earlier.

She was banned from driving for six months after being handed eight penalty points.

Magistrates also told her to pay £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.