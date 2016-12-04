Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds flocked to Honley on Saturday for a day of festive fun.

Families packed into the village for the ever-popular Christmas Street Market, organised by Honley Business Association.

Dozens of stalls featured businesses selling local produce while the merriment continued in St Mary’s Church with some musical entertainment to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Performers included Honley Ladies Choir, Holme Valley Singers, Huddersfield Community Gospel Choir and the Honley Samba Band.

(Photo: Sandie Nicholson)

The fun continued with a craft fair in the Village Hall, a food and drink festival in the Scout Hut, and a Christmas quiz hosted by Southgate Theatre.

The Christmas Tree festival held in Trinity Church featured more performances while Santa greeted the kids.

Organiser Sandie Nicholson said: “There was a lovely buzz and we had events going on all around the village. The whole community came together.

(Photo: Sandie Nicholson)

“We’ve had lots of local stalls offering things you can’t get in the big stores.

“Everybody was in the Christmas spirit and there was a great atmosphere created throughout the village.

“It’s a very nice local event, promoting local businesses and people.”