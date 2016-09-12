Login Register
Cruse bereavement phone line helps people who've lost a loved one - now they need you to help them

Cruse is in danger of closing after losing its funding

A free counselling phoneline for people affected by bereavement is in danger of closing.

Cruse in Kirklees has lost the local authority and health grants it was expecting – and now needs to raise £5,000 to keep going for the next three months while volunteers look for funding.

Volunteers have set up a fundraising internet page and hope to raise the cash by October 8.

The money will keep them temporarily in their premises in Brian Jackson House, in New North Parade.

Gill Herbert, from Cruse, said: “We have been supporting people affected by bereavement for nine years. We are all volunteers.

“Our main funding has come from the Local Authority and Health Services. They have now told us that we will not receive the funding we anticipated for this year.

“Our rent is paid to September 30 and beyond that we can’t afford to remain there.

“We use our office for responding to requests for telephone help, seeing clients, recruiting and supporting our volunteers and for meetings.

“Without it we will find it difficult to respond to the 300-400 people in Kirklees each year who come to us for help.

“We are currently working with over 100 people and want to continue to do so.

“We want to continue our work and can only do so with help from others. £5k will keep us operating for three months whilst we get other funding in place. Please support us if you can.”

Help Cruse at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gill-herbert

