Have you lost that loving feeling?

Research shows that more than half of UK couples won’t be celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, with the cost and over-commercialisation to blame.

Those who do celebrate will set a £20 limit to mark February 14.

Research by Glowing Embers revealed the reasons some 58% of us may be moving away from marking a traditional day of love.

They asked which reason is most likely to stop you going out to celebrate Valentine’s Day? The answer: work commitments: 20%; tired 13.5%; can’t find childcare 9%; don’t agree with the concept of Valentine’s Day 25.5%; expensive 32%.

They say that money can’t buy you love, but one in 10 ladies expect a gift of £200 or over.

The rest of us will be happy with a token gesture and will agree to set a spending limit of £20.

“Our results really do show that most of us Brits feel that Valentine’s Day is just too expensive,” said Richard Fewings, director of Glowing Embers.

“However, we don’t need to do much to get back to the real meaning of the occasion which should be just to show your loved one they are special. A bottle of wine by the fire, a homemade card or running your partner a bath can be a romantic gesture and a great way to keep a passionate fire burning.”