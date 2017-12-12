Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who missed probation appointments claimed he couldn’t get there - despite being offered tokens to catch the bus.

Matthew Ellis, of Moorside Avenue in Dewsbury Moor, admitted failing to comply with his post-custodial supervision requirements.

He missed appointments with probation staff on September 26 and November 14, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Because the 26-year-old had limited finances he was offered bus tokens to get to his appointments but turned them down.

He then called his probation officer to say that the car he was getting a lift in had broken down, the Huddersfield court was told.

Ellis said: “I’ve messed up - I thought I could get there.”

Magistrates sentenced him to a six-week curfew as punishment.

He will have to pay £50 court costs.