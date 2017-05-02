Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little girl got a big surprise when she sent a letter to the Queen asking about the Crown Jewels – and she replied.

Curious Briony Tinker-Ives, eight, wanted to know if her Majesty had the biggest diamond in the world in her crown.

The Skelmanthorpe youngster informed her family that she was penning a letter about it to Buckingham Palace – and they were amazed when she got a response.

Dad Edwyn said: “Briony got the notion that the Queen had the largest diamond in the world in her crown and announced that she was going to write to her and ask her.

“She just sat down and started to write this letter, enquiring about the size of the diamond in her crown.

“We didn’t expect a reply but then a month later Briony received an envelope with the Buckingham Palace postmark!”

The letter to the Skelmanthorpe Academy pupil was written by the Queen’s Lady in Waiting.

Her dad said: “She must have included a fair bit of information about herself, about her playing the recorder, the violin and guitar, because the reply mentioned that.

“Briony also asked the Queen if she knew sign language and illustrated some – her mother taught it to her – and she was thanked for her kind message.”

The Queen’s Lady in Waiting also enclosed some leaflets with information about the Crown Jewels and Briony is keen to visit them on her family’s next trip to London.

Briony said: “I read a book in school about the English Royal Family and having the biggest jewels and I wanted to know if it was true.

“I was very excited to get the letter but I haven’t told my friends about it yet because it’s the school holidays!”

Briony added that the sign language message she wrote to the Queen was a secret and is keen to visit the Tower of London – after only getting as far as Harrods during her last trip.