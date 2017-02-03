Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been left with six bin bags full of cardboard and plastic after having a new cooker and freezer delivered to his home.

Martin Duval, 55, of Netherton, who has mobility problems affecting his hips and lower back, paid Currys/PC World £335 for the freezer and £299 for the cooker. They were delivered separately on consecutive days – January 22 and 23.

But having got Martin’s signature to say they had made the delivery, the delivery men left without unpacking the appliances.

Martin said: “The paperwork I received says ‘we’ll unpack your product and dispose of the packaging for you. Before we leave, we’ll make sure you’re happy with the work we have done.’

“When they came on the Sunday and Monday they dumped the goods in my living room. They were supposed to put the goods where I wanted them. I had to unpack them and move them from the lounge into the kitchen.

“I was in agony. And they didn’t take the packaging away.”

When he complained by phone, Martin was told that because the delivery men had left, there was nothing more that could be done.

“They will not send anyone out to pick up the packaging,” he said.

Mr Duval said he now had six bin bags full of cardboard, plastic and polystyrene, adding that the bin outside his flat was now “chock-a-block.”

Currys did not respond to requests for a comment.