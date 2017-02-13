The video will start in 8 Cancel

Customers of the vegan Goat Cafe in Huddersfield have been abused in a series of bizarre messages from its social media accounts.

The Trinity Street business claimed on Facebook that it was ‘ditching the internet’ and would no longer be serving most of its popular coffees.

In a message from the cafe’s official Facebook account it said: “ Being vegan we believe humans are being exploited within the use of modern technology and would like to set a precedent in saying that we are ditching our internet.

“We no longer accept card payments and will no longer post updates or acknowledge digital communication or reviews but will be happy to respond to any written or verbal correspondence.

“If you feel this is not enough then open your mind and drop your ego!”

The message has since been deleted but this afternoon there were still a number of abusive messages on Goat Cafe’s Facebook page.

And when customers questioned the apparent ‘decision’ some received abusive replies.

One was told: “If you can only use the internet to live then you need to address your life!”

It is not known if the messages are a result of sabotage, hacking, a publicity stunt – or something else.

