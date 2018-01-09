Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Customers at Currys PC World are set to cash in on a January sale blunder.

The store giant ran a 100 Hours 100 Deals promotion which ended on January 2.

However four days later Currys emailed its online customer database in error promoting the 100 Hours 100 Deals, implying it had been extended.

Customers were left disappointed after clicking through to the company’s website only to find the promotion was over.

Now the store has emailed customers to apologise and offer a 10% discount in store.

The email entitled An Exclusive Discount for You says: “We need to apologise for the email that we sent you on Saturday. This was sent in error as our 100 hours 100 deals promotion had already ended. As a goodwill gesture we’re giving you 10% off anything in-store.”

The email adds: “We’re genuinely sorry for any confusion and look forward to you shopping with us again.”

A spokesman for Currys PC World said: “We apologise to those customers we contacted in error over the weekend about a promotion, which had already finished.

“We’ve contacted these customers to clear up any confusion and, as a goodwill gesture, offered a discount for them to use on any product in our stores.”