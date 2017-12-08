Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A post office branch has closed temporarily – following the resignation of its postmaster.

Residents in Lepton arriving at the premises in Highgate Lane were surprised to see a sign on the door saying that “due to unforeseen circumstances this branch is closed until further notice.”

It advised people to use the post office branches at Kirkburton , Almondbury or Kirkheaton . It advised people calling to collect mail to contact or visit Kirkburton Post Office, the Royal Mail sorting office in Huddersfield or the Parcelforce depot at Rotherham.

It also included a helpline number 03457 223344.

However, the notice gave no explanation for the closure or any indication when the post office would reopen.

The post office occupies a detached brick-built two-storey property which also includes living accommodation.

Roger Gill, of Lepton , said he used the post office last Thursday, but on Friday discovered it was closed.

“I went in at 4 o’clock on Thursday afternoon and it was okay. Before he was serving us, the postmaster was on the phone to someone, saying he must see him tomorrow, but it was all nice and cheerful. I went back to post a letter on Friday morning and it was shut.”

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “Following the resignation of the Lepton postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the branch temporarily closed last Friday.

“We know how important Post Office services are to people in this area and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience this may cause.”