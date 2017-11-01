Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three days after a stand-off that culminated in armed police attending the scene customers have been allowed to remove items from a Huddersfield furniture store.

All was quiet outside Furniture by Stan on Britannia Road in Milnsbridge yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) with just a handful of personnel on site.

One female manager said some customers who had angrily picketed the site over the weekend had received and removed furniture that they had paid for and other people had similarly taken items.

“Customers that have been here over the weekend have been dealt with and everything is sorted,” she said. “Look at the comments on Facebook. They are very happy.”

It was a far cry from Saturday when customers demanding goods for which they had paid thousands of pounds besieged the former mill. They were denied entry by staff who closed the doors. The stand-off lasted six hours with some people determined not to leave until they were satisfied. One woman dialled 999 but when police arrived customers were told to leave the premises.

On Monday police were called again as another group of disgruntled customers arrived. More than one claimed to have seen a crossbow in the store.

A spokesman for the company, who said he was in Indonesia and identified himself as ‘Stan Harper’, said Furniture by Stan was doing all it could to deal with customer complaints and fulfil existing orders.

“The only reason we locked the doors on Saturday is because it was chaos,” he said. “People were trying to grab their gear and we couldn’t handle it.

“We called the police. We wanted to get the situation sorted out properly, not like a looting scenario.”

Among those seeking to recover their purchases was Adam Maddock, 27-year-old director of Solid Wood Furniture, who said he had £200,000 of furniture in the mill that he was unable to even touch as lawyers tried to sort out the mess.

He said: “Currently I was importing containers of furniture and holding it at this store to be delivered across the country. My main store is in Nottingham. I have £200,000 of stock in there and I can’t get my hands on it.”

But ‘Mr Harper’ accused Mr Maddock of contributing to customers’ woes by failing to fulfil orders.

“All I do is manufacture the product,” he said. “Adam Maddocks was in charge of sales.

“I put a Facebook post up saying that we were not supplying them. It had the opposite effect. It created panic. Saturday was the result of the panic. People thought they had better grab it while they could.”