Gleaming new cycle racks will soon be operational at Huddersfield Railway Station.

The sheltered cycle racks with lighting, seating and a cycle repair “workstation” have been installed on platform one – but at present is partly taped off. Train operator First TransPennine Express – which is in charge of the station – said the “cycle park” would be opening in the next few weeks.

The provision of cycle racks at the station was first announced more than a year ago as part of a £350,000-plus package of improvements at local stations by the Department for Transport to encourage more cyclists to take the train.

Other measures have included a two-tier cycle park at Dewsbury station and the replacement of cobbled roads leading to Mirfield and Batley stations.