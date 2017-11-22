Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cycling club whose members were involved in a collision with a car while out on a weekend ride have thanked people for their support.

A VW Golf is believed to have turned into the path of four cyclists at the junction of Lightcliffe Road and Clough Lane at Fixby on Saturday.

Two of the riders suffered broken bones and one was said to have “potentially life threatening injuries” and underwent surgery at Leeds General Infirmary. A third rider was also hurt.

The impact was said to have smashed two of the bikes “completely in half” and the car was also badly damaged and was left with its windscreen shattered.

The cyclists were members of the locally-based 3RT Cycling club and the club has now issued a statement.

The statement, posted on the club’s Facebook page, says: “On Saturday morning a group of our members were involved in an incident involving a motor vehicle resulting in some severe injuries to two of them.

“The police are treating the incident as serious and we ask while those involved are treated and begin the road to recovery and the police conduct their investigation we (the club) and, more importantly, the families are given time and space.

“We thank everyone for their overwhelming support and hope you understand we are unable to comment on the incident and the extent of injuries at this time.”

The crash happened at 9am and the road remained closed until around 1pm. Police have appealed for witnesses and information.

Kirklees councillor Martyn Bolt, a cycling campaigner and trustee of the charity Cycling UK, urged drivers to be aware of the vulnerability of cyclists and the dangers posed to them on the roads, especially in the winter months.