Cycling legend Brian Robinson is to receive his greatest honour yet – a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

And it comes on the day another famous cyclist gets an honour with Ed Clancy from Holmbridge getting the OBE.

Brian, one of Britain’s most successful 20th century cyclists, is typically low-key about his royal award for services to cycling and charity.

Brian, the first British Tour de France stage winner, said: “It’s nice but I’m not going to get overexcited – I’m not that sort of guy.

“I suppose they had to give it to someone!”

The 86-year-old was born in Mirfield where he lives today.

Brian, who first rode for the Huddersfield Road Club, was a member of the British Olympic team at the 1952 Games.

He won a Tour de France stage in 1958 and 1959 before becoming the only Briton to win the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré, one of the most prestigious cycle races in the world.

Brian retired from professional cycling when he was 33 – but his passion for two wheels continued on and off the road.

He has been involved in charities for many years and is currently the patron of community enterprise Street Bikes which collects donated bikes, refurbishes them and gives them to adults and children who can’t afford their own bikes.

Brian is a volunteer with Sustrans, a sustainable transport charity, and he devotes his time to the National Cycle Network.

He is the patron of the Brian Robinson challenge which raises money for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Brian is president of the Dave Raynor Fund, a charity that funds young cyclists who want to compete in continental cycling.

And he was instrumental in bringing the Grand Depart of the Tour de France to Yorkshire in 2014.

Despite suffering a fractured collar bone, six broken ribs and a punctured lung in a road accident two years ago he still rides 80 miles a week.

He said: “The kids have been asking what I’m doing next week and I’ve had to bite my tongue.”

Huddersfield cyclist Ed Clancy – Yorkshire’s most successful Olympian ever – has been awarded an OBE to go with his MBE.

The 31-year-old from Holmbridge won his third gold medal in the team pursuit at the Rio games.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics the team of Ed, Paul Manning, Geraint Thomas and Bradley Wiggins comfortably won gold, twice breaking the world record on the way to the final victory over Russia.

And four years later in London the British team featuring Ed twice broke the world best mark in the final victory over Australia.

In an interview with the Examiner in August Ed, who grew up in Holmfirth and Denby Dale, said he loved returning home to Yorkshire and revealed: “Last year I probably spent 200 days away from home so it’s nice to be back.

"I love the hills around here and the mountain biking, you can go on a six-hour ride and not see a main road. You can be in the Peak District or North Yorkshire in no time. It still feels home.

“I haven’t had a holiday in eight years, not since the Olympics in Beijing. I’ve had to live like a monk.”

He now aims to compete in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 ... but would then call it a day.