Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Cyclist died at scene of Batley road tragedy

  • Updated
  • By

22-year-old collided with bus at junction of Soothill Road and Grace Leather Lane

Ash Milnes
A police car blocks Soothill Lane in Batley at the scene of the accident

A cyclist killed in an accident in Batley hit a bus shortly after turning into another road, police have revealed.

Now they are appealing for witnesses to the tragedy at 11.40am yesterday on Soothill Road in Batley at the junction with Grace Leather Lane.

A 22-year-old man from Dewsbury was riding down Soothill Lane and turned right into the junction of Grace Leather Lane when he collided with a bus.

Google Street View
Soothill Lane in Batley at the junction with Grace Leather Lane

He suffered severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses said as many as eight police cars were called to the scene

Sergeant Carl Quinn from the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the incident along with anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to this incident to come forward with any information.”

Anyone with any information should contact Sgt Quinn via 101 quoting log number 527 of 05/10.”

Recently Published

Who’s planning what in your area? Find out here

Kirklees Council

Latest plans submitted to Kirklees Council

Previous Articles

Police close Batley road after serious collision between bus and a bike

Soothill Lane remains closed after the incident at 11.40am today

Related Tags

Places
Dewsbury
Batley

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Council
    Trailer banned from tip because it has too many wheels
  2. Huddersfield Town Foundation
    Touching tributes as family and friends say goodbye to dog attack victim David Ellam
  3. Greetland
    Plea for information after 18-year-old dies in fatal crash
  4. Batley
    Police close Batley road after serious collision between bus and a bike
  5. West Yorkshire News
    Cyclist died at scene of Batley road tragedy

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent