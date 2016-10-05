Cyclist died at scene of Batley road tragedy

A police car blocks Soothill Lane in Batley at the scene of the accident

A cyclist killed in an accident in Batley hit a bus shortly after turning into another road, police have revealed.

Now they are appealing for witnesses to the tragedy at 11.40am yesterday on Soothill Road in Batley at the junction with Grace Leather Lane.

A 22-year-old man from Dewsbury was riding down Soothill Lane and turned right into the junction of Grace Leather Lane when he collided with a bus.

Google Street View Soothill Lane in Batley at the junction with Grace Leather Lane

He suffered severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses said as many as eight police cars were called to the scene

Sergeant Carl Quinn from the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the incident along with anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to this incident to come forward with any information.”

Anyone with any information should contact Sgt Quinn via 101 quoting log number 527 of 05/10.”