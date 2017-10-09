Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist has been killed after falling from his bike and being hit by a car.

The 49-year-old man was hit by a 4x4 outside a farm near Penistone shortly before midday yesterday (Sunday).

Police say he had been cycling downhill along Carr Lane in the direction of Broad Oak Lane when it’s thought he mounted a grassy verge.

The man, who has not yet been named, lost control and fell into the path of an oncoming black Land Rover Freelander close to the entrance of Carr Lane farm.

Paramedics were called but the man, from Barnsley, was pronounced dead at the scene,

Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened. Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting incident number 418 of October 8.