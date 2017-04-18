Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cyclists will descend en-masse to Huddersfield town centre on Saturday to hold a peaceful protest.

Kirklees Cycling Campaign is taking part in ‘Space for Cycling Day’ in a bid to lobby for more investment.

Cyclists are being encouraged to meet at St George’s Square at 10am to perform a slow ride round the town centre.

There will then be a guided tour of Huddersfield’s worst danger spots for cyclists.

The action is part of a plan to pressurise Kirklees Council into spending more of its budget on cycling infrastructure.

Kirklees Cycling Campaign chairman John Lewis has already called for the council to “re-think” its transport strategy.

He says the council should not be widening roads to allow more cars but attempting to reduce the amount of vehicles and encourage more cycling.

Speaking of Saturday’s action, he said: “This an attempt to show the council that cyclists need space on the roads in Kirklees and another way of asking for a minimum of 5%-10% of the annual local transport budget to be given towards making our roads safer and easier to use. We must make it difficult for the council to continue to ignore cycling in its transport policy.”

Those taking part are encouraged to decorate their bikes or dress up to create a spectacle for shoppers.