One of Huddersfield’s best-known Italian restaurant is doing its bit for the victims of an earthquake which killed nearly 300 people in Italy.

Natasha Bevilacqua of Da Sandro/Briar Court Hotel on Halifax Road, Birchencliffe , said: “We are producing a speciality pasta dish, ‘Bucatina All’Amatriciana’ which is a delicious dish from the region of Amatrice, one of the worst hit areas of Italy and 100km north east of Rome.

The dish will be priced at £9.50, with all proceeds going to the Italian Red Cross.

The deal will run until 30 September.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 24.