Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Dad claimed £23,000 in benefits he was not entitled to receive

Mark Weaver from Cowlersley was suffering from severe health problems at the time

A Cowlersley man suffering from severe health difficulties claimed more than £23,000 in benefits that he was not entitled to.

Mark Weaver, of Winget Avenue, pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting his entitlement to benefit.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the fraud occurred between October 2009 and February 2015.

During this time the 46-year-old made claims for housing benefit, council tax benefit and employment and support allowance.

However, he failed to tell Kirklees Council and the Department for Work and Pensions that his wife was working.

The Huddersfield court heard that she worked for a number of different companies during this time.

The overpayment in benefits to Weaver was £23,855, which has now been repaid.

Erica Topham, mitigating, explained that Weaver had suffered from severe health problems.

He spent time in hospital following a heart attack and also had angina, type two diabetes and arthritis.

Both of his parents died earlier this year and he had suddenly become responsible for his children’s care.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Mrs Topham told magistrates: “He’s been trying to make ends meet and had terrific difficulties with money because of being left in this position.

“He has had an awful lot to put up with and, because of his sudden lack of being able to work, his wife said she would try and do the 25 hours allowed under the benefit scheme to help with the finances.

“She gradually built up these hours and she didn’t tell him how much she earned.

“But he accepts that he should have told the benefits agencies that she was working at the time.”

Magistrates sentenced Weaver to 12 weeks in custody, suspended for a year.

He must complete 10 days of rehabilitative activities as part of a community order and pay £115 victim surcharge.

Today's top stories

Terrifying 'clown' attack in Deighton Mass brawl on Ale Trail Death at Deighton train station Latest crimes in Huddersfield
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Couple who cheated Kirklees Council of more than £12,000 in benefits narrowly avoid prison

Tracy Goldstein of Lepton and Damian Walker of Dalton appear in court

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Courts
Places
Cowlersley
Huddersfield
Organisations
Kirklees Council
Kirklees Magistrates Court

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Slaithwaite
    All-time low for Ale Trail as mass brawl erupts in front of children on Slaithwaite train
  2. Deighton
    Man dies after being hit by a train at Deighton Railway Station
  3. Deighton
    Knife-wielding clown tried to snatch three-month-old baby in Deighton
  4. Age UK
    GPs' phone lines vandalised and attic intruders: Crimes reported in Huddersfield this week
  5. Huddersfield
    Stolen to order ... the front end of a Corsa

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent