A Cowlersley man suffering from severe health difficulties claimed more than £23,000 in benefits that he was not entitled to.

Mark Weaver, of Winget Avenue, pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting his entitlement to benefit.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the fraud occurred between October 2009 and February 2015.

During this time the 46-year-old made claims for housing benefit, council tax benefit and employment and support allowance.

However, he failed to tell Kirklees Council and the Department for Work and Pensions that his wife was working.

The Huddersfield court heard that she worked for a number of different companies during this time.

The overpayment in benefits to Weaver was £23,855, which has now been repaid.

Erica Topham, mitigating, explained that Weaver had suffered from severe health problems.

He spent time in hospital following a heart attack and also had angina, type two diabetes and arthritis.

Both of his parents died earlier this year and he had suddenly become responsible for his children’s care.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Mrs Topham told magistrates: “He’s been trying to make ends meet and had terrific difficulties with money because of being left in this position.

“He has had an awful lot to put up with and, because of his sudden lack of being able to work, his wife said she would try and do the 25 hours allowed under the benefit scheme to help with the finances.

“She gradually built up these hours and she didn’t tell him how much she earned.

“But he accepts that he should have told the benefits agencies that she was working at the time.”

Magistrates sentenced Weaver to 12 weeks in custody, suspended for a year.

He must complete 10 days of rehabilitative activities as part of a community order and pay £115 victim surcharge.