The father of Jonny Binns, who died after an incident outside a Dewsbury pub, has thanked the public for their support.

David Binns, said today: “As a family we are still coming to terms with what has happened to Jonathan. He was a much-loved son and dedicated father to his own child. He was also a devoted Leeds United fan.

“We would like to thank the local community for all their continued support.”

Meanwhile, police revealed this evening that Jonny died as a result of multiple injuries.

The 32-year-old dad known as ‘Jonny’ from Ings Crescent, Dewsbury, was struck by a vehicle following a fracas outside The Scarborough, Thornhill Lees, last Friday.

Nine people have been arrested, aged between 16 and 20-years-old, all from Dewsbury. All have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.