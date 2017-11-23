Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who assaulted his ex in a row over her parenting skills said he didn’t feel that he’d done anything wrong.

Charlie Frear admitted to the attack as his former girlfriend picked their son up from at his Mirfield home.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that the row happened when the victim arrived at Frear’s home in Gregory Springs Mount after their son spent two nights there. She explained: “There was a disagreement about their child’s behaviour which escalated and turned into an argument.

“Mr Frear became annoyed and said: ‘You need to start acting like a f*****g mother, not a best mate.’”

Frear stormed upstairs leaving his ex to sort through their son’s belongings.

Frear stood at the top of the stairs, shouting and telling her to “get out of my f*****g life.”

His aggressive behaviour continued as he returned downstairs, grabbing hold of his former girlfriend by her arms.

Mrs Jones said: “She said: ‘What are you doing?’ and he told her to get out.

“He pushed her towards the front door and pushed until she was out of the door, pushing her against the wall.”

Magistrates were told that Frear punched a door during the row and grabbed hold of her sunglasses and threw them, causing them to break.

Marnat Ali, mitigating, said that his client regretted the incident and believed that it could have been dealt with differently.

He explained that the couple had maintained an amicable relationship following their break-up and Frear had played an active role in their son’s upbringing.

But magistrates were told that Frear told a probation officer that he became frustrated after questioning his ex’s parenting skills when she arrived to pick up their child.

He said he asked her to leave but still thought that he hadn’t done anything wrong, they heard.

They sentenced Frear to a nine-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work.

He will have to pay £620 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Frear was also ordered to pay his ex £50 compensation plus £5 for her damaged sunglasses.