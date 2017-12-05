Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad who raised thousands of pounds in memory of his late son has opened a new clubhouse at Hepworth United FC.

Nick Thatcher, who coached a junior team for more than 10 years, opened the team’s new changing pavilion.

Huw, a former Hepworth United FC player, suffered a brain aneurysm during a game in March 2011 and sadly died at the age of 15.

After his death, Nick set up the Huw Thatcher Trust and raised more than £110,000 for the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust.

Club chairman David Brennan said: “It was a privilege to be able to ask Nick Thatcher to open our new clubhouse.

“Nick is maybe not widely known outside our club but within it he is a legend.”

The Far Lane site previously had no changing provision but now has two changing rooms, two officials’ rooms, a clubroom, a kitchen and bar, spectator toilets and storage space.

The club worked in partnership with the Sheffield and Hallamshire FA to secure a £340,019 grant from the Premier League and the FA Facilities Fund, which is delivered by the Football Foundation.

“It would not have been possible for Hepworth United to build the new facility without the grant,” said David.

Paul Thorogood, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The Premier League and the FA Facilities Fund provides the investment necessary to improve grassroots football facilities.

“So I am delighted to see Hepworth United FC join thousands of local clubs who have reaped its benefit, in this case through the opening of their new changing pavilion.”

“This new facility will hugely increase the overall footballing experience for both our members and also the local community and it has secured the future of our football club for many years to come.”

Hepworth United FC worked alongside the Sheffield and Hallamshire FA and the Football Foundation to compile a five-year football development plan which is a vision of how sport will be played on site with an emphasis on increasing participation.

It currently has 17 teams for players aged six and over and expects to introduce eight new teams, including a new men’s open age side, a new women’s open age side and a veterans’ team.