In meteorological terms, March 1 is the first day of Spring – but the weather isn’t going to be very Spring-like.

That’s according to Examiner forecaster Paul Stevens who says it is going to be chilly over the coming days thanks to cold air coming over from Iceland.

“Iceland has just had record-breaking snow fall,” said Paul. “In Reykjavik there was 53cm of snow overnight. Our air is coming from there, although we have had less than half a centimetre of snow. It puts us to shame!”

Paul says the wintry weather may hang on into March and it remains to be seen whether we will have a significant snowfall.

“March can seem like an extension of winter,” he said.

“I think it’s going to remain chilly up to and including the weekend. There could be frost and ice tonight (Tuesday) when the temperature will be -1C or -2C.

Wednesday evening is also likely to be cold, with a chance of sleet and snow on the hills. Thursday will also feel “raw”, with temperatures around the 4C mark.

But will we get a big dump of snow?

“There’s always a chance until we get to the end of March and into April. We can always get a surprise snowfall like we did in 2013 when we had 2ft of snow.”

He said there might be a couple of inches of snow over the high ground on Wednesday or Thursday but disruption is unlikely.