A man who made threatening phone calls to his ex was caught out – after police overhead their conversation twice.

Leoni Stead dialled 999 and put her mobile on loudspeaker so that the call handler could hear Dale Lamb in the background.

He was then caught making another threat when police arrived and recorded the conversation using their body cameras.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to making a telephone call to convey a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

He said he’d drunk two bottles of vodka and was upset after their relationship ended.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon to Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that Miss Stead had complained to police previously about her former boyfriend’s behaviour prior to the phone calls on February 8.

She said: “The complainant made a 999 call to police and reported threats being made.

“She put her mobile on loudspeaker and the call handler could hear a male shouting.”

Lamb was heard threatening to smash her window and warned her he would be at the house in 20 minutes.

Police then attended at her home where he was heard making threats to do “a big job on you” and this was recorded with their body camera footage.

Lamb, of Manchester Road in Thornton Lodge, admitting using inappropriate words and said he felt embarrassed.

District Judge Michael Fanning sentenced him to a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was banned from contacting his ex for a year and must pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.