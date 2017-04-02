Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The longstanding volunteering work of a Dalton couple has been recognised by national charity Epilepsy Action.

Joan and Tony Gorton received the Epilepsy Action Hilary Figg Award for long and distinguished service to people with epilepsy at a ceremony in Leeds. The award, which is one of charity Epilepsy Action’s most prestigious, is named after one of the charity’s longest serving volunteers.

Joan and Tony have worked tirelessly for over four decades to improve the lives of people with epilepsy, both in their area and across the UK. Their eldest child, Sarah, was born in 1960. When she developed epilepsy they found that they had little to no support. They do not want anyone else to be in this situation.

Over the last 40 years, Joan and Tony have managed the Huddersfield Branch of Epilepsy Action and raised thousands of pounds to support Epilepsy Action’s work.

They have campaigned tirelessly for better healthcare services for people with epilepsy in their community. They were instrumental in securing the appointments of the first consultant neurologist and epilepsy specialist nurse in Huddersfield; doing everything from lobbying the local health authorities to fundraising for the position.

Under the guidance of Joan and Tony, the Huddersfield branch of Epilepsy Action has sponsored 40 nurses and allied staff in Kirklees to go on distance learning courses at Leeds Beckett and Edinburgh Napier Universities to learn more about epilepsy. All three of the most recent epilepsy specialist nurses in the Calderdale area have been nurses they have supported or sponsored.

Joan and Tony have never stopped supporting people and families affected by epilepsy in the Huddersfield area. Pauline Spencer, the current chair of the Huddersfield Branch of Epilepsy Action, said: “When I needed it most, Joan and Tony were always there.”

Joan said: “We are touched to receive this award. We were put in touch with the then British Epilepsy Association in 1975 and felt inspired to get involved to give others the support we needed ourselves. My handwriting first appears in the minute book of the Huddersfield Branch of Epilepsy Action in December 1976 and here I am now, still secretary. It is amazing to look back and see all that we have achieved. It hasn’t always been straightforward, and we have overcome many obstacles along the way, but we are proud of the difference we have made. We would like to extend our thanks to everyone that we have worked with to make our work possible – it has truly been a team effort.”

Phillip Lee, chief executive at Epilepsy Action, said: “Joan and Tony’s extensive and tireless service to Epilepsy Action and people with epilepsy is truly admirable. The effects of their efforts are great and far-reaching. I have no doubt that the many positive contributions they have made to the lives of people with epilepsy across the Kirklees area will continue to have a positive impact for many years to come.”